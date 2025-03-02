Champions Trophy: New Zealand restrict India to 249/9 as Henry bags five-fer

DUBAI: New Zealand have won the toss and chosen to field first against India in the final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India were 244/7 by the end of 49th over.

the Black Caps’ lethal bowling attack dismissed both the openers, Rohit Sharma (15) and Shubhman Gill (2), early into the innings, while star batter Virat Kohli also fell cheaply for just 11 runs.

Although the match, taking place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, is a dead-rubber as both the sides have qualified for the semis, but it is likely to be a thriller as it will decide the Group A topper.

The Men in Blue and Kiwis have clashed in 118 ODI matches, with India securing 60 victories and New Zealand winning 50. Seven matches had no result, while one ended in a tie.

Meanwhile, in the ICC Champions Trophy history, the two sides have faced each other just once, with New Zealand emerging victorious.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.