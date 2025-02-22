Champions Trophy: Ben Duckett’s heroics propel England to 351 against Australia

LAHORE, FEB 22 /DNA/ – England set a massive 352-run target against Australia courtesy of Ben Duckett’s explosive innings of 165 runs and Joe Root’s fifty despite a shaky start in the fourth group-stage clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, England registered 351/8 on the board in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of a marathon third-wicket partnership between Duckett and Joe Root.

The 2019 World Cup winners, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as Ben Dwarshuis struck twice in his first three overs, dismissing opener Phil Salt (10) and returning Jamie Smith (15).

His twin strikes had reduced England to 43/2 in 5.2 overs but Duckett and Root partnered strongly to put England in control.

The duo dominated the inexperienced Australian bowling attack to add 158 runs to the total until Adam Zampa got rid of Root, who scored 68 off 78 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

The leg-spinner soon struck again to dismiss Harry Brook (three), reducing England 219/4 in 34.1 overs.

Ben Duckett, on the other hand, stood his ground firm and recorded crucial partnerships with skipper Jos Buttler (23), Liam Livingstone (14) and Brydon Carse (eight) before finally falling victim to Marnus Labuschagne in the 48th over.

He remained the top-scorer for England with an enterprising 165 off 143 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and three sixes.

Dwarshuis was the standout bowler for Australia, picking up three wickets for 66 runs in his 10 overs, while Zampa and Labuschagne bagged two each. Glenn Maxwell chipped in with one scalp.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.