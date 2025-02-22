Champions Trophy: Australia dominate as England lose two early wickets, Salt falls cheaply

LAHORE: England’s Phil Salt made an aggressive start in the opening over, striking a boundary and a towering six. However, his stay at the crease was cut short in the following over after a stunning one-handed catch by Australia’s Alex Carey in the fourth group-stage clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

At the 10-over mark, Jos Buttler’s men stood at 72-2, with Steve Smith’s Australian side keeping the pressure on early in the innings.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to field first against their long-time rivals, England, in this high-stakes encounter.

Notably, the Kangaroos have had major injury concerns and top retirements ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, and have gone with both wicket-keeper batters in their playing XI. As a result, onus will be on Steve Smith to guide the team to glory.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Joel Wilson (WIS).

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI).

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).