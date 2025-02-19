KARACHI: Champions Trophy: 6th wicket down as pressure mounts on Pakistan. New Zealand struck early against Pakistan as Will O’Rourke sent opener Saud Shakeel (6) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (3) back to the pavilion to disrupt the hosts’ advancement to a 321-run chase in the maiden match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being played at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Wednesday.

Babar Azam and Shakeel opened the innings instead of Fakhar Zaman as latter required 20 minutes due to his time off the field. According to the PCB, Zaman was being assessed and examined for muscular sprain.

However, the openers failed to extend their stand as Shakeel (6) was sent back to the pavilion by Will O’Rourke during the fourth over.

Earlier, New Zealand set a massive target of 321 runs against Pakistan with the help of Young, Tom tons.

Put into bat first, the Blackcaps registered 320/5 on the board in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to a match-defining fourth-wicket partnership between Young and Latham.

The visitors, however, got off to a shaky start to their innings as mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed inflicted an early blow by castling Devon Conway (10) on the third delivery of the eighth over.

New Zealand suffered two more blows in quick succession as pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up the key wickets of Kane Williamson (one) and Daryl Mitchell (10), bringing the total down to 73/3 in 16.2 overs.

Following the slump, wicketkeeper batter Latham, who scored a match-winning half-century in the tri-nation ODI series final last week, joined set batter Young in the middle.

The duo partnered strongly to put New Zealand in a commanding position by adding 118 runs for the fourth wicket.

Naseem eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 38th over by getting rid of centurion Young, who scored 107 off 113 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and a six.

Latham, on the other hand, stood his ground firm and carried his bat all the way through with an unbeaten century.

He remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with an unbeaten 118 off 104 deliveries with 10 fours and three sixes.

He was supported by in-form Glenn Phillips, who smashed a quickfire half-century to push New Zealand to amass the 320-run mark.

Phillips made 61 from 39 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes.

For Pakistan, Naseem and Rauf picked up two wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one dismissal.

President Asif Ali Zardari and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari are also attending the opening match as the chief guests.

The event also featured an aerial display by the Pakistan Air Force’s Sherdil Squadron.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway in action during the Group A match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

New Zealand’s Devon Conway in action during the Group A match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

Champions Trophy is pictured before the Group A match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

Champions Trophy is pictured before the Group A match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

President Asif Ali Zardari along with his daughter and first lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed during the trophy display before the match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

President Asif Ali Zardari along with his daughter and first lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, and former skipper

The eight-team tournament will be played across three venues in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – as well as in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 February to 9 March.

The cricket fever is high among fans as Pakistan is hosting an ICC event after a 29-year hiatus.

Pakistan last hosted an ICC event in 1996 — ICC Cricket World Cup 1996, which concluded with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium, where Sri Lanka defeated Australia by seven wickets.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hailed the tournament’s commencement as a victory for a peaceful and secure Pakistan. He stated that the entire nation, including himself, takes pride in hosting the event.