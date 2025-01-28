Champions Trophy 2025 tickets go on sale from today

ISLAMABAD, JAN 28: Tickets for the highly-awaited ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan, will go on sale on January 28 (Tuesday) at 14:00 PST, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed on Monday.

Fans can now secure a seat for themselves to watch the matches of the mega event live in Pakistan’s venues with UAE hosting India’s fixtures from February 19 to March 9.

The event will kick off with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand held at the National Stadium Karachi. The hosts will strive to defend the title they won in 2017 by defeating India in the final under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed after they lost their first match of the event against the arch-rivals.

The national cricketing body has stated that “members of the ICC family will enjoy exclusive early access, with a two-hour priority window to purchase tickets which is open now”.

Ticket prices have also been revealed but they vary from stand to stand with the general stand ticket costing Rs1,000 and more premium seating available from Rs1,500 across the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

— PCB

Designated TCS Express centres across Pakistan will also sell tickets from February 3.

Ticket availability and prices for team India’s matches to be played in Dubai on February 20, 23 and March 2 will soon follow.

However, tickets for the mega final of the marquee event, to be played on March 9, will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “We are thrilled to announce the official ticket on sale for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996″.

“The Champions Trophy promises to be an unmissable event where every match counts showcasing exciting cricket, featuring the world’s best teams competing for the coveted white jackets. We encourage fans to not miss out and get their tickets now for the first Champions Trophy since 2017,” he added.

“The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a monumental event, first in Pakistan since 1996, offering cricket fans an unparalleled chance to witness the game’s finest stars live in action as they vie for one of the most coveted trophies in cricket,” tournament Director, Sumair Ahmad Syed said.

The tournament director added that the ticket prices have been made affordable to ensure that fans coming from all walks of life can be part of this “historic spectacle, making it a celebration for all generations of cricket lovers”.

“We have made tickets not only affordable but also easily accessible through the official online platform and more than 100 outlets across Pakistan. I urge all fans to secure their tickets only through this authorised channel to ensure a smooth experience,” he said.