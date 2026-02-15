Chamber hosts dinner to honor newly elected presidents

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 /DNA/ – The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sardar Tahir Mahmood, said that the business community of Islamabad plays the role of a backbone in the national economy, and unity and harmony among all markets of Islamabad are the need of the hour. He said that the newly elected presidents of Islamabad’s markets and centers will receive full patronage from the Chamber, and a joint struggle will continue for the resolution of issues faced by traders.

He expressed these views while addressing a dinner held at a local hotel in honor of the newly elected business leadership. The dinner was hosted by ICCI Executive Member Roheel Anwar Butt in honor of the elected office-bearers of four markets of Islamabad, including President of Blue Area Yousaf Rajput, Chairman Blue Area Haji Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem, President of G-11 Markaz Naeem Akhtar Awan, President of E-11 Markaz Zahir Abbasi, and President of G-8 Markaz Ajab Khan.

The ceremony was attended by ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mahmood and Secretary General of the United Business Group (UBG) Zafar Bakhtawari as chief guests.

In his address, Sardar Tahir Mahmood said that the Chamber would continue to act as a strong bridge between traders and the government. He reaffirmed that the issues of all markets of Islamabad would be taken up with the relevant authorities on a priority basis and that every possible step would be taken to create a business-friendly environment.

Addressing the gathering, UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari said that unity among the business community is its real strength. He said that bringing the leadership of different markets onto a single platform is a positive development and will further strengthen mutual coordination. He congratulated the newly elected presidents and expressed hope that they would play an effective role in resolving the issues of traders in their respective markets.

Former ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik also congratulated the newly elected presidents and assured them of his full cooperation. He said that the newly elected leadership would have to strengthen coordination to resolve the issues of traders.

Roheel Anwar Butt said that the purpose of the dinner was to encourage the newly elected leadership and to unite all the markets of Islamabad on one platform.

Haji Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem said that strong coordination between leadership and traders is essential for resolving the issues faced by the business community of Islamabad.

Naeem Akhtar Awan said that the confidence shown by traders is both an honor and a responsibility for him.

Yousaf Rajput said that Blue Area is the central commercial hub of Islamabad and that its traders face many challenges. With the patronage of the Chamber, all issues will be resolved in an organized manner.

Zahir Abbasi said that the development of markets is possible through mutual consultation and a joint strategy, while Ajab Khan said that he would bring the issues of traders to the Chamber’s platform in a coordinated manner so that effective and lasting solutions could be achieved.