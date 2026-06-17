Chakwal killing: Australian-Pakistani girl suffered 11 bullet wounds, says report

CHAKWAL: The post-mortem report of nine-year-old Hania Adeel — who was killed in a firing incident involving Crime Control Department (CCD) officials in Punjab’s Chakwal on June 10 — has revealed that the child sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the report, 11 bullet and injury marks were found on her body. The gunshots caused severe injuries to several vital organs, including her heart, liver, lungs, chest, and abdomen.



According to doctors, all the bullets struck the child before her death, and the wounds were so deep and severe that they would have caused immediate death.

The Australian-Pakistani family was on holiday in Chakwal when CCD personnel reportedly mistook their vehicle for that of robbers and opened fire on it. The minor girl suffered bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The post-mortem report further revealed that six to eight hours elapsed between Hania’s death and the post-mortem examination. Hospital authorities sealed the blood-stained clothes, X-rays, and other evidence before handing them over to the police.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb described the Chakwal incident as tragic and said it occurred due to a “misunderstanding” during an operation in which a robbery was reportedly taking place.

She said the inquiry into the incident had been completed and the report had been submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday.

Aurangzeb added that the CCD chief would hold a press conference on Thursday and brief the public on all facts related to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court directed that a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident be fixed along with the main case.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had called on Pakistan to ensure a transparent investigation into the incident.

The CCD official accused of opening fire remains in jail on judicial remand.