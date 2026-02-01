Chairman TJP meets Qatar’s Ambassador

RAWALPINDI, Feb 01: Chairman Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Abdullah Hamid Gul, met His Excellency Ali Bin Mubarak, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan, in Rawalpindi.

The meeting underscored the strong, historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, rooted in shared faith, cultural values and expanding economic cooperation.



Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral engagement, particularly in the areas of youth development, employment opportunities, investment and people-to-people connectivity.



Chairman TJP highlighted the role of youth as a bridge between the two nations and emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation for regional stability and mutual prosperity. The Qatari Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s human capital and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to expanding collaboration with Pakistan.



The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to further deepen Pakistan–Qatar relations and promote meaningful engagement at constitutional and community levels.