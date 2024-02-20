Chairman, Shandong Xinxu Group meets with Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing
BEIJING, FEB 20 (DNA) — Chairman of Shandong Xinxu Group, Hou Jianxin, who had led many successful investment ventures in Pakistan, met with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the chairman apprised the ambassador about his plans for investment in diverse sectors including chemicals, pharma, food and agriculture, fisheries and mining. “Pleased to receive Mr. Hou Jianxin, Chairman of Shandong Xinxu Group, who has led many successful investment ventures in Pakistan.
Discussed his plans for investment in diverse sectors including chemicals, pharma, food & agri, fisheries & mining,” the ambassador posted on X formerly known as Twitter after the meeting. Commercial Counsellor, Ghulam Qadir and other senior officials were also present. — DNA
Related News
Chairman, Shandong Xinxu Group meets with Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing
BEIJING, FEB 20 (DNA) — Chairman of Shandong Xinxu Group, Hou Jianxin, who had led many successfulRead More
Pak-Afghan religious scholars emphasize dialogue, trust-building for peace in the region
ISLAMABAD, FEB 20 (DNA) – The Pakistan-Afghanistan Religious Scholars Conference held in Islamabad witnessed aRead More
Comments are Closed