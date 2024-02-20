Chairman, Shandong Xinxu Group meets with Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing

BEIJING, FEB 20 (DNA) — Chairman of Shandong Xinxu Group, Hou Jianxin, who had led many successful investment ventures in Pakistan, met with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the chairman apprised the ambassador about his plans for investment in diverse sectors including chemicals, pharma, food and agriculture, fisheries and mining. “Pleased to receive Mr. Hou Jianxin, Chairman of Shandong Xinxu Group, who has led many successful investment ventures in Pakistan.

Discussed his plans for investment in diverse sectors including chemicals, pharma, food & agri, fisheries & mining,” the ambassador posted on X formerly known as Twitter after the meeting. Commercial Counsellor, Ghulam Qadir and other senior officials were also present. — DNA