Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gillani Meets with Iranian President

ISLAMABAD, APR 22: /DNA/ – Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani Holds Fruitful Meeting with Iranian President, Reinforcing Strong Bilateral Ties and Collaboration on Regional Issues

Islamabad, 22 April 2024: The Honourable Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani welcomed the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and his esteemed delegation to Pakistan, underscoring the paramount importance of high-level engagements in advancing regional cooperation and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Chairman Senate Gillani highlighted the deep historical ties between his family and Iran, tracing back to his ancestor, Hazrat Ghaus ul Azam, and reiterated the personal significance of his past visits to Iran in which he emphasized the importance of bilateral dialogue in strengthening relations between the two nations. He said that Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan in 1947 and this further adds strength to our ties.

Reaffirming the enduring cordial relations between Pakistan and Iran, Chairman Senate Gillani celebrated the strong bilateral ties grounded in shared values and cultural heritage, which serve as the bedrock of foreign policy and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

Expressing commitment to enhancing parliamentary cooperation, Chairman Senate Gillani underscored the need for greater inter-parliamentary engagements and exchange programs aimed at bolstering the capacity and expertise of parliamentary staff.

Chairman Senate shared concerns over the recent developments in Indian-occupied Kashmir, highlighting the volatile situation and extending gratitude for Iran’s continued support towards the just cause of the Kashmiri people.

Emphasizing the potential for enhanced cooperation and connectivity, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani highlighted opportunities in diverse sectors which could mutually benefit both the countries.

Both leaders stressed the importance of joint efforts in addressing regional security challenges, including counterterrorism and border security, reaffirming their commitment to dialogue and cooperation in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Chairman Senate also stressed the significance of promoting cultural and educational exchanges between the two nations, fostering greater understanding and goodwill among the people, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in education, science, and technology.

Both leaders expressed optimism for the future of Pakistan-Iran relations and reiterating their commitment to further strengthening cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. President of Iran appreciated Gillani’s historical link with Iran and acknowledged his spiritual bond.