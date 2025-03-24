Chairman Senate stresses stronger Pak-US ties in meeting with US diplomat

ISLAMABAD, MAR 24 (DNA)- Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constitute an important element of its foreign policy and Pakistan has a longstanding and broad-based relationship with the U.S. The Chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with Natalie Bakar, Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad on Monday. He said that our bilateral relationship is on the upward trajectory, and it is important to maintain the current positive momentum.

Mr. Gilani observed that mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual interests should be the defining principles of this relationship. “We wish to further deepen and broaden this relationship” , he remarked. Chairman Senate highlighted the significance of people to people contacts and called for enhanced interaction at different levels to promote understanding. He said that Pakistan highly values relations with United States and desires to further deepen the cooperation through exchange of delegations at political , parliamentary , business and education and people to people levels. He said that Pakistan is encouraging US companies to explore new areas for investment in Pakistan. The U.S. remains Pakistan’s largest export market and we are desirous of diversifying our bilateral trade relationship with the U.S. , Chairman Senate stated while emphasizing the significance of trade and business relations. He also observed that Pakistan wants to have better and constructive relations with all regional countries despite bilateral challenges that afflict the region.

Mr. Gilani also mentioned special endeavours made by him to augment US-Pakistan relations during his tenure as Prime Minister. He recalled visiting the United States as Prime Minister of Pakistan in July 2008 and having productive and cordial meetings with the US administrations, especially the then President George W. Bush. Chairman Senate further recalled having a very fruitful meeting as Prime Minister of Pakistan with US President Barack Obama on the sidelines of a nuclear summit in Seoul in 2012.

He commended the U.S. assistance and contributions as an important economic and developmental partner. He underscored the need to diversify the relations while expressing the desire to work with US in diverse areas including climate change, mitigation and adaptation, energy transition, water management, climate smart agriculture biodiversity and waste management. In addition to the economic relations, Chairman Senate also highlighted that Pakistan enjoys robust defense ties with the U.S. that has a long history, especially mentioning Pakistan’s role as a frontline state during the global war on terror. We must continue to explore new avenues for trade and investment, leveraging our unique strengths to drive growth and innovation, he observed. He welcomed the new US administration under President Donald Trump’s leadership and expressed hope for continued improvement in bilateral relations with the newly formed government. Mr. Gilani also appreciated the U.S. assistance in flood relief efforts and other natural calamities.

He also acknowledged the vibrant role of Pakistani diaspora in the U.S. and the importance of educational exchanges .

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to constructive engagement with the U.S., expressing hope for continued diplomatic collaboration and sustained bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Ms. Natalie Bakar Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy thanked the Chairman Senate for the warm welcome. She said that Pakistan is an important country and President Trump has also appreciated Pakistan’s role in counter terrorism efforts. She acknowledged Gilani’s efforts for promoting peace and termed him a champion of peace. Ms. Bakar also called for broadening trade and economic ties. She also expressed well wishes for the Chairman Senate.