Chairman Senate presides HBAC meeting at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Tuesday. The Committee, presided over by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 317th Session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on the current situation of important national and international issues. The HBAC decided that the current session would continue for six weeks.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Sadia Abbasi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.