Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated Saudi Arab National Day

Islamabad,Sep 23/2021: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated the leadership of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of National Day of Saudi Arabia. The Chairman Senate in his message said that the people of Pakistan, the Parliament and the Government, share in the happiness of the people of Saudi Arabia.

The Chairman Senate in his message on the occasion said that National Day is very important for any country. Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are historic and exemplary, he added.

The Chairman Senate asserted that common religious, cultural and social similarities keep Pakistan and Saudi Arabia close to each other. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a common vision of development and prosperity and look forward to taking bilateral cooperation to new heights.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that we pray for the development, prosperity and stability of Saudi Arabia. “The exchange of high level delegations has ushered in a new era of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”, underscored Sanjrani in his message.

The Chairman Senate wished the King and The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia all the best and said that the people of Pakistan share in the happiness of the brothers of Saudi Arabia. Relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are getting stronger and stronger with the passage of time.

The Chairman Senate said that apart from religious and cultural similarities, a common vision for peace and prosperity strengthens bilateral relations.