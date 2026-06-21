Chairman Senate lauds role of outgoing Italian envoy

Chairman Senate praised the outgoing ambassador’s efforts in promoting bilateral cooperation and friendship between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 /DNA/ – Chairman of Monal Group, Luqman Ali Afzal, hosted a grand farewell dinner in honor of the outgoing Italian Ambassador, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats, and distinguished guests to celebrate the envoy’s successful tenure in Pakistan.

The event was attended by Chairman Senate as the chief guest, while Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Defence Production Raza Hayat Hiraj, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, and Prime Minister’s Adviser Tauqeer Shah were among the prominent participants.

A large number of ambassadors, high commissioners, and members of the diplomatic community also attended the gathering to bid farewell to their departing colleague and acknowledge her contributions to strengthening Pakistan-Italy relations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman Senate praised the outgoing ambassador’s efforts in promoting bilateral cooperation and friendship between the two countries. He extended his best wishes for her future assignments and expressed confidence that the ties between Pakistan and Italy would continue to grow from strength to strength.

In a conversation with Daily Islamabad POST/CENTRELINE, the Italian Ambassador said she had thoroughly enjoyed her stay in Pakistan and would always cherish the warmth and hospitality extended to her by the Pakistani people. She expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Italy relations and hoped that cooperation in trade, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges would further expand in the years ahead.

The ambassador also thanked Luqman Ali Afzal and the Monal Group for arranging a memorable farewell reception and for their continued support in fostering engagement between the diplomatic community and Pakistani society.

The evening concluded in a warm and cordial atmosphere, with guests enjoying an array of signature Monal dishes that blended traditional Pakistani flavors with continental cuisine, making the farewell dinner a memorable occasion for all attendees.

Detailed coverage in the July issue of Centreline magazine.