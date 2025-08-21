Thursday, August 21, 2025
Chairman Senate Inaugurates Murree Sparkletts Plant at Hattar

| August 21, 2025

HARIPUR, AUG 21 (DNA): On the invitation of MNA Mr. Isphanyar Bhandara, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, along with Senators Rana Mehmood ul Hassan and Talha Mehmood, today inaugurated the Murree Sparkletts Water Filling Plant at Hattar Industrial Estate, District Haripur.

The state-of-the-art facility, imported from China, has the capacity to purify 20,000 liters of water per hour, ensuring clean and safe drinking water while boosting industrial growth and local employment.

