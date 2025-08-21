Chairman Senate Inaugurates Murree Sparkletts Plant at Hattar
HARIPUR, AUG 21 (DNA): On the invitation of MNA Mr. Isphanyar Bhandara, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, along with Senators Rana Mehmood ul Hassan and Talha Mehmood, today inaugurated the Murree Sparkletts Water Filling Plant at Hattar Industrial Estate, District Haripur.
The state-of-the-art facility, imported from China, has the capacity to purify 20,000 liters of water per hour, ensuring clean and safe drinking water while boosting industrial growth and local employment.
« Ahsan greets newly-elected office-bearers of G 10 union (Previous News)
Related News
Govt imposes 5-year travel ban on Pakistanis deported from foreign countries
ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 (DNA): The government has introduced a new policy imposing a five-year overseasRead More
SC judges term JCP ‘inappropriate forum’ for hearing pleas against 26th Amendment
ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 (DNA): Supreme Court’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar haveRead More
Comments are Closed