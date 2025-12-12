Chairman Senate Gilani urges tapping Pakistan’s blue economy potential

LAHORE, DEC 12 /DNA/ – The 8th edition of Pakistan Navy’s Maritime Security Workshop concluded at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest underscored the need for exploiting Pakistan’s blue economy potential. He also emphasized on value of oceans which have become crucially important in twenty first century. He stressed on the importance of ensuring regional maritime security and lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime frontiers. The Chief Guest also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in sensitizing the nation on the importance of oceans and its undeniable link with national security. While highlighting the potential of national maritime sector, the Chief Guest recounted the need to expand the existing capacity of country’s shipping and fishing sectors in order to facilitate improved returns for economic and socio-economic uplift.

Earlier, the Chief Guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, upon his arrival at PN War College. Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie in his welcome address, provided an overview of workshop’s activities.

The Maritime Security Workshop is an annual event organised by Pakistan Navy aimed to bring about improved understanding of the maritime security and geopolitical underpinnings in the wider Indian Ocean. Participants included parliamentarians, policy makers, bureaucrates, academics, entrepreneurs, Armed Forces officers and media representatives.