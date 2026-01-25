Chairman Senate Gilani lauds Italy’s role in Multan heritage revival

MULTAN, JAN 25 (DNA): Chairman Senate Syed Yusaf Raza Gilani hosted a dinner in honour of Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin, at Gilani House.

Prior to the dinner, a meeting was held between the Chairman Senate and the Italian delegation, during which bilateral relations, economic cooperation, social ties and the preservation of historical heritage were discussed in detail.

The Italian delegation included Ambassador Marilina Armellin, Mr Domenico Polloni and First Secretary Mr Augusto Palmieri.

Syed Yusaf Raza Gilani appreciated Italy’s support for the restoration of Multan’s historical status and said Italian assistance played a key role in the rehabilitation of several historic gates of the city, which reflect its ancient civilization and cultural identity. He added that the historical links between Multan and Rome further strengthen Pakistan-Italy relations.

Ambassador Marilina Armellin stated that Italy intends to recruit workforce from Pakistan and plans to issue around 10,000 visas in the next phase. She also announced that an Italian visa centre will soon be established in Multan to facilitate workers through NOC issuance and other related services, benefiting people of South Punjab.

Later, a dinner was hosted by the Chairman Senate, which was attended by MNA Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, MPA Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Makhdoom Syed Abu-ul-Hassan Gillani, Sajjada Nashin of Darbar Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bakhtawar Tanvir, former MPA Ahmed Mujtaba Gillani, industrialist Chaudhry Zulfiqar Anjum, Khawaja Anis and other notable figures.

Participants stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral ties, promote cultural heritage protection, enhance economic cooperation and expand workforce exchange between Pakistan and Italy.