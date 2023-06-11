Chairman Senate expresses grief over loss of lives in forest fire in Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 11 /DNA/ – Chairman Senate Muhammad has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a forest fire in Kazakhstan.

Chairman Senate in a condolence message on behalf of the parliament and people of Pakistan, sympathised and expressed solidarity with leadership, people and the bereaved families on the loss of precious lives. He wished the speedy recovery of the injured.

People of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in these testing times.