Chairman Senate condemns Quran desecration incident in the Hague

Islamabad, AUG 20 /DNA/ – In response to the recent distressing incident involving the desecration of the Holy Quran in The Hague, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, has issued a resolute condemnation. The incident, characterized as an act of deliberate Islamophobia, has deeply affected the hearts of Muslims worldwide, undermining the shared pursuit of peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

Chairman Senate emphasized the need to distinguish between freedom of expression and the incitement of hatred, particularly on religious grounds. He highlighted that international law mandates the prevention of such deliberate provocations that erode mutual respect and breed discord among communities. He also underscored the importance of recognizing March 15 as the United Nations’ International Day to Combat Islamophobia, urging global efforts to cultivate an environment of tolerance, understanding, and compassion.

Chairman Senate’s message underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a world where diversity is celebrated, and religious sentiments are respected. The condemnation echoes the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis and Muslims worldwide who seek to promote an atmosphere of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.