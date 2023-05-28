Chairman Senate calls on CM Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 28 (DNA) — Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

According to the details, an important meeting was held between CM Balochistan and President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chairman Senate Mir Sadiq Sanjrani.

The two leaders discussed the political situation in the country and the affairs of BAP in the prolonged meeting. Organizational matters of the party were also discussed during the meeting.

Both leaders denied reports suggesting that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will be merged into any other party. “The BAP will participate in the upcoming elections as an independent party,” the meeting agreed. They also agreed that the party will consider seat adjustments with other parties after taking into consideration regional political scenarios.

Party cadres at the grassroots union council level will be formulated and strengthened. It was decided that party workers who are the real assets and driving force behind the party will be supported and given the utmost value and respect. They also agreed that party workers will be taken into confidence before taking any major decisions vis national and regional politics and alliances.

The two leaders resolved to make BAP a dynamic force not just at the provincial level but also in the national mainstream political scene. The CM added that BAP is the biggest political party in the province and it will emerge once again as the biggest force in the province in the next general elections.

Both leaders also agreed that those party workers who left will be welcomed if they join again and doors for rejoining are always open for annoyed members. — DNA