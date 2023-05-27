Saturday, May 27, 2023
Chairman PTI notifies Omar Ayub as Secretary General PTI

| May 27, 2023

ISLAMABAD, MAY 27 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan notified as Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan as Secretary General of PTI.
According to the notification issued on Saturday: “It is hereby notified that Omar Ayub Khan is appointed as Secretary General PTI.”
PTI Chairman directed all office-bearers, workers and members of PTI to cooperate with him in exercise of his duties.

