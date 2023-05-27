Chairman PTI notifies Omar Ayub as Secretary General PTI
ISLAMABAD, MAY 27 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan notified as Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan as Secretary General of PTI.
According to the notification issued on Saturday: “It is hereby notified that Omar Ayub Khan is appointed as Secretary General PTI.”
PTI Chairman directed all office-bearers, workers and members of PTI to cooperate with him in exercise of his duties.
« Qureshi, Khattak, Qaiser, Azhar anchor PTI’s negotiation committee for poll talks with govt (Previous News)
(Next News) ECP Attock launched registration of election group »
Related News
Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan visits Lahore Fort
Portuguese Ambassador to Pakistan Visits Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site Lahore, MAY 27:Read More
Pakistan Navy & ANF seized narcotics in a joint operation
DNA Karachi, 27 May: Pakistan Navy and ANF seized huge quantity of narcotics in CounterRead More
Comments are Closed