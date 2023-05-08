Chairman PTI levelled baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer

DNA

Rawalpindi, 8 May: Chairman PTI has levelled highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without any evidence.

These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable. This has been a consistent pattern for the last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives.

We ask the political leader concerned to make recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal course of action against patently false and malafide statements and propaganda.