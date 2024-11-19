Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29

ISLAMABAD, NOV 19 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, held a productive meeting with Qasim Mohiuuddin, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, at the Pakistani Embassy in Baku on Tuesday. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties (CoP29) and focused on strengthening humanitarian efforts and addressing climate change challenges.

Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari briefed the Ambassador on PRCS’s mandate, key programs, and recent interventions. He highlighted PRCS’s active role in supporting vulnerable communities, particularly during the recovery phase following the devastating 2022 monsoon floods in Pakistan. He emphasized the organization’s participation in CoP29, presenting recommendations to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the most vulnerable populations in Pakistan.

Chairman Laghari also outlined PRCS’s multifaceted humanitarian efforts, including healthcare services, water, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives, as well as women’s empowerment programs through livelihood support and maternal and child health interventions. He stressed the importance of leveraging innovation, technology, and research to enhance the resilience and welfare of communities.

Ambassador Qasim Mohiuuddin commended PRCS’s exemplary humanitarian services during floods and disasters. He appreciated PRCS’s active engagement at CoP29 and assured his full support to Pakistan Red Crescent Society in Azerbaijan, reaffirming the Embassy’s commitment to collaboration in humanitarian and climate resilience initiatives.

This meeting underscores PRCS’s commitment to addressing global challenges through collaboration, innovation, and proactive engagement at international forums.