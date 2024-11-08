Chairman PRCS meets British High Commissioner

DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 8 – Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, held a pivotal meeting with Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, at the United Kingdom Embassy in Islamabad today. The high-level discussion focused on enhancing humanitarian cooperation, with a special emphasis on addressing health and climate challenges impacting Pakistan. PRCS Secretary General and other senior officers were also present.

During the meeting, Chairman Laghari highlighted Pakistan’s critical climate vulnerability and outlined PRCS’s ongoing initiatives aimed at mitigating disaster impacts and building climate resilience. Acknowledging the vital support from the United Kingdom in times of national crises, he emphasized the shared commitment to long-term rehabilitation, livelihood restoration, and sustainable development for disaster-affected communities across Pakistan.

High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marriott praised the significant strides PRCS has made under Laghari’s leadership, particularly in modernizing the organization and expanding its impact. She noted Pakistan’s troubling position as the seventh most vulnerable country on the climate risk index and commended PRCS’s forward-thinking initiatives, including the establishment of a Climate Change Unit and the promotion of green office practices. Ms. Marriott encouraged further proactive measures, underscoring the urgency of collective action to address climate change.

The two leaders explored potential collaboration avenues between PRCS and the British Red Cross, focusing on areas such as Migration and Displacement, Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA), Disaster Preparedness, and Risk Reduction. PRCS’s climate action efforts were also a highlight of the conversation, including projects such as CACRA (Climate Advocacy and Coordination for Resilient Action) and youth-led climate initiatives. Chairman Laghari shared PRCS’s vision for a climate research center and about reforestation and waste management projects.

Chairman Laghari extended invitation to High Commissioner Marriott to visit the PRCS National Headquarters, emphasizing the importance of ongoing dialogue and knowledge exchange in humanitarian work. In recognition of their shared commitment, he presented her with a commemorative shield and a special souvenir symbolizing PRCS’s mission. High Commissioner Marriott also received a magazine celebrating recent PRCS milestones and Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari’s book “Dastan-e-Azam”.