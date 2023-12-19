Chairman PRCS emphasizes climate-led initiatives and collaboration for resilience building

ISLAMABAD, [19 Dec] — Pakistan, grappling with an array of climate-induced and geo-meteorological challenges, is taking a substantial stride toward proactive disaster management. The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, German Red Cross, and The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with esteemed partners, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP), Welthungerhilfe (WHH), Concern Worldwide (CWW), and UN OCHA, organized the Inaugural National Dialogue Platform on Anticipatory Actions in Pakistan here on Tuesday.

The nation has been besieged by floods, heatwaves, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), droughts, cyclones, extreme cold and heat, forest fires, and earthquakes—each posing a severe threat to lives, displacing communities, and wreaking havoc on infrastructure. In response, this two-day event aspires to unite diverse stakeholders in a collaborative effort to craft a comprehensive roadmap for anticipatory action in Pakistan.

The event convened humanitarian actors, meteorologists, climate scientists, national governments, academia, community leaders, and decision-makers. Discussions revolved around constructing, reinforcing, and amplifying anticipatory action and forecast-based financing to mitigate the impact of anticipated disasters. Participants delved into strategies for integrating anticipatory action concepts into existing projects and advancing the utilization of weather and climate data for enhanced disaster preparedness.

In his opening remarks on the first day, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari underscored the need for collaboration, stating, “In this era, our focus must center on climate-led initiatives linked with timely early actions to diminish the impact of disasters on vulnerable communities. COP28 discussions align with Anticipatory Actions as well. The National Dialogue Platform is a pivotal step towards building resilience, and the Red Crescent Society is committed to collaborating with all partners for effective anticipatory actions.”

He mentioned that PRCS would develop Early Action Protocols on the Indus River basin in highly vulnerable districts of Sindh, Punjab & KP. To achieve this target, PRCS looks forward to NDMA and other stakeholders at the provincial level for their support.

Lt. General Inam Haider Malik, Chairman NDMA, shared his perspective on the significance of the event, stating, “The challenges posed by climate-induced disasters necessitate a collective and anticipatory response. This platform offers an opportunity for all stakeholders to converge, share knowledge, and formulate strategies for proactive disaster management.”

He emphasized that this landmark event signifies Pakistan’s commitment to fostering resilience and collaboration in the face of climate-related challenges. By harnessing the collective expertise of diverse stakeholders, the National Dialogue Platform aims to chart the course for a more anticipatory and effective disaster management approach in Pakistan.