Chairman PPP constitutes Election Board for holding Intra-Party elections
ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted Party’s Election Board for holding the Intra-Party elections.
Fauzia Habib has been appointed as the convener of the Election Board. Amir Fida Paracha and Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari have been appointed as members of the Board.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed the Election Board to hold the Intra-Party elections in five weeks.
