Chairman PCB chairs 76th BoG meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 19 (APP/DNA):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 76th meeting of the Board of Governors at a local hotel in Islamabad on Thursday.

The BoG was briefed on the latest development regarding hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

The members lauded Chairman PCB’s firm stance regarding hosting the showpiece ICC event at home and showed their confidence on him.

The members were also briefed on the stadia upgradation taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for the upcoming mega event and the members expressed their satisfaction on the upgradation work.

Also, the members expressed their delight on the ongoing Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup, taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Earlier this year, the PCB hosted a successful Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad.