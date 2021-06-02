Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company meets COAS Gen. Bajwa
DNA
RAWALPINDI, JUN 2 – Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J. Al Thani, Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company & Member of the Ruling Family of State of Qatar called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. Acknowledging positive trajectory of Pakistan – Qatar relationship, COAS appreciated Qatar’s support to Pakistan in various domains.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region & expressed desire for enhanced Pakistan-Qatar bilateral collaboration.
Related News
FPCCI organizes webinar session on PSW in collaboration with FBR
DNA ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI),Read More
Italian envoy thanks Pakistan for support
Delivers message on Italian National Day; says on this day back in 1946, referendum wasRead More
Comments are Closed