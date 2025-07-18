ISLAMABAD, JUL 18 /DNA/ – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) of Islamabad has witnessed a remarkable transformation under the leadership of its current chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. With renewed vision, efficient planning, and strong administrative control, the CDA on the directions of Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Interior has not only accelerated development projects but has also restored public confidence in civic governance. The recent achievements of the CDA stand as a testament to what committed leadership can accomplish when guided by integrity and purpose.

At the heart of CDA’s recent success on the instruction of Mohsin Naqvi Minister Interior and under the supervision of Muhammad Ali Randhawa an innovative approach emphasizes transparency, efficiency, and timely execution—three principles that have long been needed to revitalize Islamabad’s urban management. Through regular field visits, direct public interaction, and strict accountability within the CDA workforce, the chairman CDA has injected a new sense of responsibility into the organization.

Major Development Projects are several key infrastructure projects which have been completed and there are some projects which are near completion under the current administration. These include:

• Expansion and Rehabilitation of Roads: Numerous roads across the capital, including Srinagar Highway, IJP Road, and the 7th Avenue Interchange, have seen rapid construction and improvement. These projects have significantly eased traffic congestion and improved connectivity.

• Park and Green Area Restoration: In line with Islamabad’s atmosphere as a green city, the CDA has revived several parks, planted thousands of trees, and enhanced green belts across sectors. Initiatives like the Urban Forest Project and tree plantation drives have garnered praise from environmentalists and citizens alike.

• Waste Management and Sanitation: Under the current chairman, the CDA has implemented an improved waste management system, with better garbage collection routes, more efficient sanitation services, and increased public awareness campaigns about cleanliness.

In Sector Development: The long-stalled development in sectors such as Park Enclave, C-15, C-16, E-12 and I-12 has resumed after years of delay. Landowners and allottees are finally seeing progress on ground, thanks to strong administrative resolve and legal measures to clear encroachments and disputes.

Besides Sector Development, Digital Governance in order to ensure Transparency is the hall mark

Initiative of CDA.

One of the most notable aspects of the current leadership under Mohsin Maqvi Federal Minister for Interior and supervision of Muhammad Ali Randhawa has been the digital transformation of the CDA. Key services such as building plan approvals, plot verifications, and tax payments have been shifted online. This digital push has minimized the role of middlemen, reduced corruption, and made services more accessible to the general public. Furthermore, tenders and contracts are now being awarded more transparently, with public access to procurement details—a significant step toward eradicating bureaucratic red tape and ensuring fair competition.

Most importantly, CDA has adopted

Citizen Centric Approach with emphasis on addressing citizens problems at their door steps. Open kutcheris (public forums), complaint redressal mechanisms, and responsive helplines have empowered residents to raise their voices and see action taken promptly. The chairman’s willingness to engage directly with citizens has bridged the gap between the authority and the people it serves.

Under its current chairman, the CDA has become a model of effective civic management in Islamabad. Through a combination of visionary leadership of Mohsin Naqvi Federal Minister for Interior and effective supervision of Muhammad Ali Randhawa Chairman CDA, swift execution, public engagement, and a firm stance against inefficiency, the authority is setting a new benchmark in urban development. As Islamabad continues to grow, it is heartening to see the CDA evolving to meet its needs and doing so with a renewed sense of purpose and excellence.