Chairman Monal hosts Pakistan hockey team

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Luqman Ali Afzal, Chairman and Founder of the Monal Group, hosted the Pakistani hockey team at the Monal Tree House. The dinner reception was also attended by Tariq Bugti, President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, and Olympian Rana Mujahid, Secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Manager of the team Olympian Zeeshan Ashraf, and Assistant Coach Olympian M Usman, Dr Waqas Physio and Nadeem Lodhi video analyst.

CEO of Monal, Hassaan Tahir Butt, welcomed the team and provided them with a tour of the various sections of Monal. The event was coordinated by President Rising Starts Hockey Club Mahmood Ahmed, Secretary Sohail Akram Janjua and Editor Daily Islamabad POST Ansar Mahmood Bhatti.

Chairman Luqman Ali Afzal expressed that Monal has always been a strong supporter of sports and other events as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. He commended the Pakistani hockey team for their outstanding performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament held in Malaysia, where the team remained unbeaten throughout the competition. Although Pakistan lost to Japan in the final match on penalty shootouts, their overall performance was highly praised.

The announcement of the Pakistani hockey team’s presence elicited an enthusiastic response from the guests. The youth and children, in particular, flocked to the players, eagerly taking selfies with them. This excitement was heightened by the fact that Pakistan had reached the final of the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup for the first time in 13 years.