CHAIRMAN JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF COMMITTEE VISITS NATIONAL AEROSPACE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PARK

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid a momentous visit to the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), a strategic project led by Pakistan Air Force. The visit aimed to highlight the significance of this cutting-edge initiative and its potential to revolutionize the national landscape in the fields of aerospace, cyber and computing. On his arrival at the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park, the distinguished guest was warmly received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Principal Staff Officers along with high level civil and military officials were also present at the occasion.

During his visit, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was given a firsthand glimpse of the state-of-the-art infrastructure, research & development centers, and innovation hubs dedicated to emerging & disruptive technologies. The Air Chief elaborated on the park’s vision to become one of the world’s premier Aerospace, Cyber, and Computing clusters, fostering an environment of cutting-edge design, research and development. Speaking at the occasion, Chief of the Air Staff highlighted that National Aerospace Science and Technology Park under the patronage and support of the Government of Pakistan has evolved in a very short span of time through comprehensive planning, focused efforts and mutual collaboration. He extended his appreciation to General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, for their invaluable cooperation, collaboration, and personal commitment, which played a pivotal role in bringing the true essence of the NASTP concept to fruition.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee termed National Aerospace Science and Technology Park as a project of national and strategic significance that would reap multi-dimensional benefits for the country. He emphasized that the NASTP project is poised to catalyze technological progress and enhance our national self-reliance. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza praised the efforts of Pakistan Air Force and its skilled personnel in the achievement of this unprecedented milestone in record time. He also admired the dynamic leadership of the Air Chief, whose firm resolve and relentless efforts paved the way for the project to be completed at an unprecedented pace.

The National Aerospace Science and Technology Park is all set to serve as a hub for collaboration between academia, industry, and the armed forces in the pursuit of technological advancements. By leveraging the expertise and resources of the Pakistan Air Force, the project aims to drive innovation, nurture talent, and facilitate the development of indigenous aerospace capabilities. The visit of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee to the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s pursuit of excellence in the aerospace, cyber, and computing domains. It showcases the country’s commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies, fostering research and development, and positioning itself at the forefront of technological innovation.