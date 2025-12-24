Chairman HEC visits tech university to review rapid progress

ISLAMABAD, DEC 24 /DNA/ – Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Nadeem Mahbub visited the National University of Technology (NUTECH) on the invitation of its Rector Lt. Gen. (R) Moazzam Ejaz. The visit aimed to review the University’s rapid progress in technical education and its contributions to national industrial growth. He was accompanied by Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul Haq.

The Chairman was given a comprehensive presentation highlighting the University’s strategic milestones, research initiatives, and recent achievements. Following the presentation, the Chairman and Executive Director visited various academic departments, laboratories, and specialized sections of the University.

Chairman HEC Mr. Nadeem Mahbub commended NUTECH’s commitment to quality education and its efforts in producing a skilled workforce that meets international standards. He noted that the University’s focus on applied research and industry integration is vital for the economic development of Pakistan. He lauded the institution’s infrastructure and its dedication to fostering an environment of creativity and technical proficiency.