Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri visits KU

KARACHI, MAY 17 (DNA) — The Chairman of Higher Education Commission Pakistan Dr Tariq Banuri on Tuesday visited the University of Karachi and met the acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon, acting Registrar Professor Dr Maqssod Ali Ansari, Director Finance Tariq Kaleem at the KU VC Secretariat.

The Chairman of HEC Pakistan Dr Tariq Banuri expressed deep sorrow on the casualties of Chinese faculty during the attack on April 26, 2022, and termed it a great loss.

During the meeting, the Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri, and the KU administration discussed security arrangements and plans in detail and Dr Tariq Banuri was informed that the varsity has been working on the PC-I regarding the security of the campus, and soon it would be shared with the HEC Pakistan for the release of funds.

He was informed that the latest and most secure security system is required for the University of Karachi. The varsity’s administration has decided to build and repair its boundary wall, keen to improve the security at the entrance gates, and would like to install hi-tech security cameras and a central monitoring room to have better surveillance around the campus as well as the construction of the watchtowers.

During the meeting, it was discussed to introduce computerized cards for students, faculty, employees, and other staff. The Chairman of HEC Pakistan Dr Tariq Banuri assured full support of the Higher Education Commission Pakistan and said that the HEC would help the KU in improving its security so that students could continue their education with ease.

Later, he visited the Confucius Institute for Chinese Language and Culture University of Karachi and met its Pakistani Director Professor Dr Nasiruddin Khan who briefed the Chairman of HEC Pakistan Dr Tariq Banuri about the CIUK and its performance.

Dr Tariq Banuri paid homage to the victims of the unfortunate incident and said that the CIUK was benefitting the students and contributing to the strengthening of Pak-China relations. =DNA