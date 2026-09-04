Chairman HEC stresses collaborative approach to addressing higher education challenges

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Sept 4: Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has stressed the need for efforts to strengthen a collaborative approach to addressing the challenges facing the higher education sector.

The Chairman HEC was speaking during a meeting with Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chairperson Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr. S. M. Tariq Rafi, and representatives of the Higher Education Departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Members of the Quality Assurance and Research and Innovation Divisions and Advisor Research and Innovation HEC also attended the meeting.

Chairman HEC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar described greater coordination among higher education stakeholders across the country as a significant means to collectively pursue the shared objective of uplifting the higher education sector. He emphasised the importance of strengthening communication channels and holding regular consultations on matters concerning the higher education sector.

The Chairman underlined the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence in the rapidly evolving world of emerging technologies, stating that its effective integration into higher education has become essential for preparing institutions and graduates for future challenges and opportunities. He emphasised the need for universities to equip faculty and students with relevant Artificial Intelligence knowledge and skills while promoting innovation, research, entrepreneurship and practical applications of emerging technologies. He stressed coordinated measures to ensure that Pakistani universities remain aligned with global technological developments and are able to contribute effectively to the emerging knowledge and digital economy.

The participants discussed measures for enhanced collaboration and developing a more coordinated approach towards addressing challenges. They agreed to continue regular engagements and make concerted efforts to develop greater consensus on policies and initiatives aimed at strengthening the higher education sector.