Chairman HEC, Bangladeshi envoy discuss avenues of collaboration

ISLAMABAD, MAY 23, /DNA/ – Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed held a productive meeting with High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan to discuss opportunities for collaboration in higher education and research with a particular focus on medical education.

Highlighting the critical shortage of qualified medical professionals in Bangladesh, the High Commissioner underscored the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation. He also emphasised the significance of collaboration between the Pakistani medical universities and their Bangladeshi counterparts. He noted that the Pakistani universities may offer assistance to Bangladesh in medical education.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed assured the High Commissioner of the Government of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the advancement of higher education in Bangladesh. He elaborated on Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate academic collaboration, including the provision of scholarships for Bangladeshi students in medical education and other disciplines.

The two sides agreed to closely work on mutual academic interests, paving the way for future collaborations that will contribute to the advancement of higher education both in Pakistan and Bangladesh.