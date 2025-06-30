Chairman CDA’s efforts win praise for extended One-Window Services

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – In line with the direction of Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defense Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and under the supervision of CDA Member Estate Talat Mehmood and Member Finance Tahir Naeem, the citizens have not only appreciated CDA but have also expressed thanks to Chairman CDA for making excellent arrangements at One-Window Facilitation Center for the timely recovery of outstanding dues. The citizens of Islamabad visiting the One-Window Facilitation Center praised the special measures and efficient systems implemented on the instructions of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, including digitization and cashless payment facilities. They also commended CDA’s modern digital system, transparent procedures, and the professional competence of the staff, stating that these measures have made the payment process extremely simple and transparent for the citizens.

On this occasion, the citizens witnessed the extended operational hours and citizen-friendly system at the One-Window Facilitation Center, implemented on the directives of the Chairman CDA, have significantly helped them in clearing their pending dues on time. They lauded the efforts of the CDA Chairman and expressed hope that such initiatives would continue in the future to prioritize citizens’ convenience and service delivery.

On the direction of the Chairman CDA, the CDA One-Window Facilitation Center remained open from 9 AM to 12 midnight on June 30, 2025, to facilitate citizens in clearing all their pending dues, including property charges, development charges, water charges, remaining installments for commercial/residential plots, transfer fees and other related charges.

The CDA has informed that action will be taken against those citizens who have failed to clear their dues till mid night of June 30, 2025, which may include heavy fines, cancellation of property allotments/leases, and property auctions. Furthermore, the names of defaulters will be published in newspapers as per law, which could damage their reputation and

image due to their own fault as per law.

The CDA has urged citizens to clear all their dues at the CDA One-Window Facilitation Center before 12 midnight on June 30, 2024 in order to avoid any legal consequences. For further details, citizens may contact CDA Headquarters and relevant offices for further assistance.