Chairman CDA visits Capital Hospital

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa paid a visit to the Capital Hospital, CDA today. He was accompanied by Member Finance, Member Engineering, DG Services and other senior officers of the authority.

During the visit, ED Capital Hospital briefed about medical facilities for the patients at the Capital Hospital, CDA. The Chairman CDA during his visit inspected various sections of the hospital, including emergency, OPD, wards, laboratories and Dispensary.

The Chairman CDA personally interacted with patients, inquired about their health and listened to their concerns regarding medical facilities.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner directed Executive Director, Capital Hospital, CDA to ensure the provision of high-quality healthcare services to the patients and to improve cleanliness and hygiene within the premises. He said that hospital plays a vital role in public service, health care and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

He directed for upgrading of hospital, special instructions to Biomedical staff for their presence 24/7. He said that all equipments should be functional and directed up gradation of Operation Theatre. Moreover, MRI Machine should be functional 24/7 and instrumental functionality and availability should also be made up to date. The Chairman CDA directed Member Finance to provide and release necessary funds to capital hospital for its up gradation and purchase of new equipments. He also directed that presence of all Doctors on Biomedical attendance 24/7 should be ensured as Digitalisation of Capital Hospital should also be ensured through IT Wing.

The Chairman CDA instructed that maintenance and functionality of

Elevator and Air conditioners should be made by DG Services. He further directed that concerned members should made daily visit of the Capital Hospital for ensuring that best of the best medical facilities to the patients as well as to ensure that all maintenance works have been done properly.

Addressing the parking issue, Chairman CDA

directed that 1122 should be shifted from Capital Hospital to Emergency and Disaster Management Premises near DMA. Most importantly, Chairman CDA said that emergency services are considered the face of any hospital, therefore emergency services of Capital Hospital, CDA should be at par with any reputable hospital, coupled with specialised doctors. He said that expansion of premises for emergency services should be expanded and all steps should also be taken to provide essential medicines, and equipments to the hospital especially modern medical machinery.

The Chairman CDA said that CDA intends to revamp Capital Hospital. He asked for a comprehensive plan to resolve the ongoing challenges faced by the capital hospital.

The Chairman CDA directed planning wing CDA for a separate space for parking of vehicles of the attendants of the patients.

The Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s visit was well-received by patients and members of the public, who expressed their gratitude and appreciation upon the personal interest of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and hoped that the hospital facilities will soon be seen significant improvement.