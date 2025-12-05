Chairman CDA pledges better facilities for Islamabad traders, businesses

ISLAMABAD, DEC 5 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Tourism Affairs Sardar Yasir Ilyas, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran and other representatives on Friday at the CDA Headquarters.

The meeting was also attended by IG Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, CDA Board Member Administration Talat Mahmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, and other senior officers. The meeting discussed solutions to issues related to the business community, industries and main markets in the Federal Capital, Islamabad.

The meeting agreed to establish an effective mechanism for communication and mutual consultation to resolve issues in the federal capital. It was decided to form a working group to address the legitimate demands of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the business community and the traders in Islamabad.

In this connection, it was agreed to hold regular follow-up meetings in the first week of every month. The purpose of these follow-up meetings is to review progress on the resolution of various issues.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that CDA’s goal is the betterment of the Federal Capital, Islamabad, and they are prepared to take all necessary measures to provide the best facilities to the business community and traders. He said that they are prepared at all times for coordinated communication and mutual consultation with all business stakeholders.

Chairman CDA said that traders from the relevant Markazs and Commercial markets would also be included in the Upgradation plan for Markazs and commercial centers alongside the sectors of Islamabad. He said the purpose of forming a working group is to resolve issues directly and fill any gaps in coordination.

Chairman CDA said that CDA is carrying out all developmental work in the Federal Capital Islamabad from its own resources. He said that the process of digitizing all records is ongoing to resolve issues and a cashless system is also being rapidly introduced.

Chairman CDA said that the provision of the best possible facilities will be ensured for citizens, including the trader community and the business community. He said he will personally ensure visits to Markazs and commercial markets and work with the market committee to resolve prevailing issues.

The meeting commended CDA’s indiscriminate actions against the encroachment in the Federal Capital, Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi thanked Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his cooperation in resolving the issues of Islamabad’s traders and industrialists. He said that he is prepared to play a constructive role in resolving the issues faced by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the business and trader community . He said that the Traders Association, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the business community are important pillars for the development of the Federal Capital Islamabad and the business wheel can only keep moving with their cooperation. He further said that prevailing issues can be easily resolved through consultation and effective coordination with the business community, the traders’ community, and other stakeholders.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Tourism Affairs, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, said that promoting business and the economy is among the government’s top priorities. He said that they are ready to provide all possible cooperation to CDA for resolving issues.

President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sardar Tahir Mahmood, said that by involving the business community and traders in the consultation process for resolving issues, an environment of confidence-building can be created. He highlighted various issues related to the traders community and the business community, including bringing matters related to various transfer fees concerning property transactions under discussion.