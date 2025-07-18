Chairman CDA orders crackdown on illegal housing schemes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUL 18: /DNA/ – The Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired an important meeting at the Chief Commissioner’s Office, Islamabad which was attended by Talat Mahmood, Member Admin and Estate, Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Planning, Syed Mafasat Raza, Member Engineering, CDA, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, Director General Planning, Director General Building Control and Housing, Director General Law, Director General Special Projects, Chief Officer, MCI, Deputy DG Enforcement and DMA, Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies, ADCG and other senior officers.

During the briefing, Member Planning CDA gave briefing about the legal actions being taken against illegal housing societies in various zones of Islamabad. Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed that all illegal and cooperative housing societies be categorized, and a comprehensive database be prepared for all housing and cooperative societies falling within the jurisdiction of CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Complete data on layout plans, NOCs and plot allotments of societies particularly for societies selling more files than the land should be compiled with complete details of names of the housing and cooperative societies as well as their zones.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed the relevant wings of CDA and ICT to take indiscriminate action against illegal housing societies and cooperative housing societies in accordance with law.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad said that a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against illegal constructions and encroachments in Islamabad to eliminate unauthorized occupations in residential and rural areas while preserving the city’s natural beauty and environment.

The meeting was briefed about the details of legal and illegal housing societies have been made uploaded on CDA’s website which are available for public information, convenience, allowing citizens to verify the legal status of any housing society through CDA’s website or planning wing CDA before making any investments in real estate sector.

The meeting also discussed the legal action taken against all those who are supplying construction and other materials to illegal housing and cooperative societies.

A decision was made that layout plans and NOCs of illegal housing and cooperative societies should be checked and take legal action against all those housing societies and cooperative societies for violating layout plans as well as NOCs who are selling more files than their approved in their layout plans/NOCs.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed full enforcement CDA and ICT zoning regulations in letter and spirit. Relevant officers were instructed to ensure immediate and effective action against illegal housing and cooperative societies to protect citizens’ interests.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad said that CDA’s goal is not only to develop and beautify Islamabad but also to prioritize meeting the housing needs of its residents. Strict action will be taken against all illegal constructions and housing schemes across the board to ensure citizens to have their investments safe and in compliance with the law.