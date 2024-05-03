Chairman Bilawal strongly condemns terror attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 1: /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist bomb blast in Khuzdar.

Chairman Bilawal expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Press Club President, Muhammad Sadique Mengal in the blast. He extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the journalist fraternity.

Such cowardly acts will not dampen the spirits of the Pakistani nation, Chairman Bilawal stated. He further said that the despicable elements involved in this heinous crime will receive nothing but humiliation.

Chairman Bilawal also prayed for a speedy recovery of all those injured.