Chairman Bilawal condemns terror attack in Moscow

Islamabad, MAR 23 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and the former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned terrorism in Moscow.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the killing of innocent people. He extended sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Russia.

The people of Pakistan share the grief of the people of Russia in this devastating tragedy, Chairman PPP said. The world would have to come to one page regarding terrorism and combat it unitedly, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari resolved.