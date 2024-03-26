Chairman Bilawal condemns terror attack in Besham

ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the barbaric act of terrorism in Besham.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the death of Chinese residents in the suicide attack. The planners and facilitators involved in terrorism in Besham should be exposed and punished severely.

Chairman PPP extended condolences to the government of China for the death of Chinese citizens. He extended sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims in the Besham attack.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said that the culprits of the Besham incident cannot escape punishment.