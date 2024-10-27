Sunday, October 27, 2024
| October 27, 2024
Chairman Bilawal calls on PM Shehbaz

Lahore, OCT 27 /DNA/ – A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on 27 October 2024.

