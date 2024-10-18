Chairman Bilawal announces consensus on 26th Constitutional Amendments

ISLAMABAD, OCT 18 /DNA/ – Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, announced on Friday evening during a joint parliamentary party meeting that a consensus had been reached in the special parliamentary committee regarding Constitutional Amendments. He highlighted that the attendance of PPP members in Parliament was better than that of any other party.

Chairman Bilawal expressed his gratitude to the members for being present in Islamabad for this crucial session, noting their hard work in achieving agreement on the Constitutional Amendments. He emphasised the party’s commitment to getting these amendments passed in Parliament, adding that one of the unfinished items from the Charter of Democracy would also be completed. He mentioned that the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League (N), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) had already reached a consensus on the draft of these amendments.

Chairman Bilawal also addressed complaints raised by some parliamentarians, calling them unfortunate and strongly condemning them. He noted that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah had taken notice of the complaints and had brought them to the attention of the Speaker of the National Assembly. He further remarked on the historical collaboration between the PPP and JUI since 1973 for the development of the Constitution.

The alliance between the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has contested elections under the symbol of the arrow. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari clarified that all necessary paperwork had been completed to avoid confusion and instructed party members to vote in alignment with his position, stressing the importance of following the party line.