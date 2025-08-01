CG Sanders takes charge as 35th U.S. Consul General

ISLAMABAD, AUG 1 /DNA/ – CG Sanders is the 35th U.S. Consul General in Lahore. This is his third diplomatic assignment relating to Pakistan.

He served in U.S. Embassy Islamabad’s Management Section from 2019-2021 and also worked in Washington coordinating strategic management issues for Pakistan and Central Asian countries.

His other prior diplomatic postings include International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Director in Juba, South Sudan and the Senior Civilian Representative at Provincial Reconstruction Team Ghazni, Afghanistan, as well as assignments in Tajikistan, India, and Spain.