Certificate distribution ceremony held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

Rawalpindi, APR 3 /DNA/ – A certificate distribution ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council for officers and workers to recognize their outstanding performance during the polio campaign. The ceremony was held in collaboration with Rotary Club Rawalpindi and District Health Authority Rawalpindi.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Marzia Saleem. UCMOs and District Health Management teams including District Health Authority CEO Dr. Faiza Kanwal, Rotary International District Governor Masroor Sheikh, Former Senior Vice President RCCI Noshirwan Khalil Khan were also present.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Marzia Saleem on the occasion said that all the teams have done extraordinary services to run a full-fledged campaign to eradicate polio. No case of polio has been reported in any district of Punjab including Rawalpindi. Polio workers deserve huge recognition.Former Senior Vice President RCCI Noshirwan Khalil Khan also lauded the role of Rotary International in helping the District Government in eradicating Polio.