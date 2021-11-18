Ceremony Commemorating 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Spain

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1951-2021) between Pakistan and Spain, an event was held today at the Pakistan Monument. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted the milestones of the bilateral relations over the last 7 decades. Underlining the linkages between Pakistan and Spain, Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that the historic and cultural ties between the two countries predate the establishment of formal relations. The Foreign Minister also highlighted the visit of Pakistan’s national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, to Spain in 1933, and the poet’s admiration and respect for Spanish culture and its people which is seen in Iqbal’sliterary works.

The Foreign Minister underscored the importance of public diplomacy, cultural exchanges and fostering people-to-people contacts for enhanced engagement between the two countries. He expressed satisfaction at the growing trajectory of relations between the two countries. Recalling his visit to Spain in 2010 and the recent visit of the Spanish Foreign Minister, the Foreign Minister stated that bilateral relations have further deepened over the years in the form of increasing mutual trade and high-level exchanges. The Foreign Minister added that Pakistani Diaspora of around 125,000 is a strong bridge between the two countries.

Among others, the event showcased photographicexhibition and included singing of national anthems of Pakistan and Spain as well as their respective cultural and musical performances. A special stamp with images of Badshahi and Cordoba Mosque will also be issued to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The event titled “70 Years” was jointly organized by the Embassy of Spain and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan-Spain cordial ties are underpinned by commonality of views on matters of regional and global importance.