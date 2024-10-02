CEO Murree Brewery welcomes NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at Murree Brewery
RAWALPINDI, OCT 2 /DNA/ – CEO of Murree Brewery, Isphanyar Bhandara, warmly welcomed Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, during his visit to the brewery. The meeting took place at the historic brewery, where both leaders engaged in discussions on various matters of mutual interest.
