SARGODHA, Nov 16 (DNA):Chief Executive Officer (CEO),District Education Authority (DEA),Chaudhry Waqas Gill on Monday sought written explanations from 21 teachers and staff members of four government schools in Kot Momin Tehsil after they were found absent from duty during surprise inspections.

According to the CEO,DEA Sargodha,the employees were found absent without prior permission or approved leave during visits to Government Islamia Primary School,Government Girls High School (GGHS),Government High School (GHS) and Government Elementary School (GES),Kot Momin.

The notices were issued to three employees of Government Islamia Primary School,seven of GGHS,four of GHS and seven of GES.

Chaudhry Waqas Gill said that unauthorized absence from duty constituted a violation of the Punjab Employees Efficiency,Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act, 2006 and the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, amounting to inefficiency and misconduct.

He directed the employees to submit their written explanations by 3:00 pm on November 17,giving reasons for their absence and clarifying whether they had obtained prior permission or sanctioned leave.

They were also asked to provide documentary evidence in support of their defense.

The CEO further warned that failure to submit replies within the stipulated deadline would be treated as an indication that the employees had nothing to offer in their defense, and the matter would be decided ex parte on merit.