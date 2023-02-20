CEO Aleem Malik’s birthday celebrated by Team Signature Resorts

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Team Signature Resorts organised a special cake-cutting

ceremony for the birthday of CEO Signature Hotels & Resorts Mr. Aleem

Malik. The Ceo birthday was celebrated on behalf of Team Signature

Resorts in which Ch. Mohsin Azad, Director of J7, Malik Kamran

Director Signature Resort, Haji Iqbal, Faisal Nadeem Gurchani, Raja

Nasir, Moh. Shaheer, Ayaz Khan (Directors Signature Hotel), Ijaz Awan,

Syed Aizaz Haider, Major Umar, Sharon Arif, Irshad Khokhar, Ch. Imran,

Saqib, Roman Waheed ,Signature Hotels & Resorts team, family members

and friends were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, CEO Signature Hotels & Resorts Aleem Malik cut his

birthday cake along with his entire team. CEO Signature Hotels &

Resorts Aleem Malik thanked Director Signature Resorts Malik Kamran

and the entire team for organizing a wonderful program on his

birthday.

Director Signature Resorts Malik Kamran and others present there

congratulated Ceo Aleem Malik and expressed their best wishes for his

long and healthy life and presented him bouquets.