CEO Aleem Malik’s birthday celebrated by Team Signature Resorts
DNA
ISLAMABAD: The Team Signature Resorts organised a special cake-cutting
ceremony for the birthday of CEO Signature Hotels & Resorts Mr. Aleem
Malik. The Ceo birthday was celebrated on behalf of Team Signature
Resorts in which Ch. Mohsin Azad, Director of J7, Malik Kamran
Director Signature Resort, Haji Iqbal, Faisal Nadeem Gurchani, Raja
Nasir, Moh. Shaheer, Ayaz Khan (Directors Signature Hotel), Ijaz Awan,
Syed Aizaz Haider, Major Umar, Sharon Arif, Irshad Khokhar, Ch. Imran,
Saqib, Roman Waheed ,Signature Hotels & Resorts team, family members
and friends were also present on this occasion.
On this occasion, CEO Signature Hotels & Resorts Aleem Malik cut his
birthday cake along with his entire team. CEO Signature Hotels &
Resorts Aleem Malik thanked Director Signature Resorts Malik Kamran
and the entire team for organizing a wonderful program on his
birthday.
Director Signature Resorts Malik Kamran and others present there
congratulated Ceo Aleem Malik and expressed their best wishes for his
long and healthy life and presented him bouquets.
Related News
Lahore, Almaty flight to start from April 21
In May flights between Karachi and Almaty shall Commence: Ambassador Kistafin Ansar M Bhatti ISLAMABAD: AmbassadorRead More
Evolving situation in Afghanistan discussed at a round-table
ISLAMABAD, FEB 20: /DNA/ – The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) atRead More
Comments are Closed